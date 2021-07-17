Rapper Biz Markie, known for 'Just a Friend,' dies at 57

Biz Markie aka Hip hop legend has died at the age of 57.



Markie, whose real name was Marcel Theo Hall, was a rapper, producer and DJ, but was famously known for his, 1989 single 'Just a Friend.'

“It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, hip hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away,” his rep Jenni Izumi said in a statement.



“We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time. Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter. We respectfully request privacy for his family as they mourn their loved one.”



The rapper, who was born on April 8, 1964, in Harlem, NY, was suffering from complications due to diabetes, according to TMZ. He rose to fame in the mid-1980s in New York. Earning the moniker 'the Clown Prince of Hip-Hop'. In 1989, Markie saw his first major success after the release of his hit single, 'Just a Friend', which ultimately went platinum.



The song made it to No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In addition to his music career, Markie made numerous cameo appearances in television and film, from rapping alien in 'Men in Black II' and on 'Yo Gabba Gabba'.



More recently, he appeared in the popular TV series 'Empire' and 'Black-ish' as himself.