M. Night Shyamalan: I want to make at least one of my movies in India

Hollywood filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, who is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘Old’, has a thing for India—he was born in the country and is of Indian descent.



So when the topic of him making films in his home country came, he told an entertainment portal that he would like to make ‘one film or at least a part of it’ in India. “It’s an interesting paradox. I feel close to India. My parents are rooted deeply in the culture, while my wife, kids and I have an American side to our lives. My mom and dad want to feed me Indian desserts and pooris every day. That’s just one of the many things that are very Indian in my everyday life. Having said that, I want to make one of my movies, or at least a part of it, in India. I hope that will happen soon,” he was quoted as saying.



While talking about his inspirations for the movies he makes—mostly from the supernatural genre—Shyamalan said that he is constantly thinking about stories and different ideas. “I spend all my time thinking about stories and being drawn to ideas. They do sometimes find me. ‘Old’ stems from a graphic novel that my daughters gave me for Father’s Day three years ago. When I read the premise about time moving fast on this beach, I thought this was a powerful engine. I always look for an unusual villain, something that’s not normal, like a guy chasing you with a knife. Even if that is the case, it’s set against time running out speedily. Of course, it can’t be just that. Also, my daughters are deep thinkers, well-read and thoughtful women. They are drawn to complex premises and they know that I read a lot. They always try to look for books for me that have these complicated things at the centre. When I think about stories, I look for something that has a thoughtful resonance, has the genre elements to hold the audience and offers a lot to think about years later,” said the director.



Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, ‘Old’ features Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Abbey Lee, among others.

