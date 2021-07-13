Sir Ben Kingsley, Freddie Mercury, Charli XCX: Hollywood celebs you didn't know had Indian roots

They are famous, they are successful, and... they are Indians! There are so many famous Hollywood actors and musicians from around the world who have direct connection to India that barely people know about. No, their bonds are not based on just a trip to the Taj Mahal or for wearing  a sari (an Indian garment wore by women) that one time they had visited or spending their gap year after college in the country, these celebrities are full-blown Indians with a lineage that ties them directly to this nation. Find out more: 
 

SIR BEN KINGSLEY

This Oscar-winning actor, who earned the honour for his portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi in 'Gandhi', was born to an Elgish mother and an Indian father from the state of Gujarat. Kingsley's birth name was Krishna Pandit Bhanji. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

FREDDIE MERCURY

This British rock star was born to Parsi-Indian parents and went to school in India in his tender years before shifting base with the rest of his family to  Middlesex, England. Freddie's birth name was Farrokh Bulsara.

(Photograph:Instagram)

M. NIGHT SHYAMALAN

This decorated filmmaker, known for his films with supernatural plots like the 'The Sixth Sense' and 'Split', was born to Indian parents in the Union Territory of Puducherry. The family later moved to Penn Valley, Pennsylvania, and Manoj Nelliyattu Shyamalan became M. Night Shyamalan. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

CHARLI XCX

This British singer-songwriter, known for her song 'Boom Clap' in the famous movie 'The Fault In Our Stars' and collaboration with Iggy Azalea on hit single 'Fancy', was born in Cambridge, England, to a Scottish father and a Gujarati mother.   Her real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison.
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK

This English singer-songwriter was a pop icon of his time and considered 'one of the finest middle-of-the-road balladeers around'. His singles 'Release Me' and 'The Last Waltz' went on to become massive hits and topped the UK music charts back in the 60s. He was born in Chennai (then Madras), India, to a Welsh father and Anglo-Indian mother.  

(Photograph:Instagram)

INDIRA ANNE VARMA

The 'Game of Thrones' star, who played the character Ellaria Sand in the hit series, was born to an Indian father and a Swiss mother. She was raised in Bath, England,  and graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

DIANA KING

This Jamaican-American reggae singer was born to an Indo-jamaican father and an Afro Jamaican mother. She is well known for her single 'Shy Guy' and the revamped version of 'I Say A Little Prayer' whcih went on to feature on the soundtrack of Julia Roberts' romantic comedy  'My Best friend's Wedding'. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

ERICK AVARI

The 'The Mummy' actor was born to Parsi-Indian parents in the beautiful tea-estate city of Darjeeling in Calcutta (now Kolkata), India. Some of his notable works include 'The Beast', 'Encino Man', 'Stargate', 'Independence Day', 'Planet of the Apes', 'Home Alone 4', 'Mr. Deeds', 'Daredevil' and 'Flight of the Living Dead: Outbreak on a Plane', among others. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

KAREN DAVID

This Canadian-British actress--best known for her roles 'Galavant' and ' Waterloo Road' among others, was actually born in the beautiful state of Meghalaya in the city of Shillong, India. As per David, who has also played the role of Princess Jasmine in the American TV series 'Once Upon A Time', is of half Khasi-Indian and Jewish descent. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

TATYANA ALI

This actress is best known for her role as Ashley Banks in the American sitcom 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air',  'Love That Girl!' and 'The Young and the Restless', amonmg others. Tatyana was born to an Indo-Trinidadian father and an Afro-Panamanian mother and raised in New York. 
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

