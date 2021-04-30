'Black Widow' new clip teases Natasha Romanoff's secrets of the past

A new clip from ‘Black Widow’ feature is released and it teases the role of Natasha Romanoff, the character Scarlett Johansson reprises in the upcoming film. The clip tells the fans who Natasha really is, as despite experiencing her adventures right from the Battle of New York, in which Loki invaded with the Chitauri army, to the war against Thanos, we don’t know much of Black Widow’s history.

Black Widow was the original member of the Avengers.

The film will have Natasha’s history -- a former Soviet spy, a KGB operative before being recruited into S.H.I.E.L.D and then later, Avengers.

Helmed by Cate Shortland with a screenplay penned by Eric Pearson, the film is set after the events of 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’ in which Black Widow finds herself on the run from the law thanks to her aid to Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes.

‘Black Widow’ was originally scheduled for release on May 1, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now release more than a year later on July 9, 2021.

Watch Black Widow trailer here: