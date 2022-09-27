'Black Panther Wakanda Forever' new images reveal new look at the villain, Namor

New photos from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', have been released. One of them tease the grand MCU debut of Namor, also called the Submariner, portrayed by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta. Namor is the villain of the movie, but he is different from the Namor we know from comics. Perhaps to differentiate from Jason Momoa's DC superhero Aquaman, with whom Namor shares several similarities, 'Wakanda Forever' villain is the ruler of Talocan, which is an underwater civilisation. Namor resurfaces in the world after T'Challa also made Wakanda public at the end of 2018's 'Black Panther'. In comics, Namor is similarly an offspring of an Atlantean woman and a human man.

You can see the images above, which are courtesy of Empire. They also show the Queen Mother Ramonda (Angela Basset) and Shuri (Letitia Wright), the latter of whom is expected to be the next Black Panther after T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020.

Feige recently opened up about the difficult decision he and director Ryan Coogler took to not choose a new actor for the role of T'Challa.

Feige told Empire, "It just felt like it was much too soon to recast. Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan poured that into the story."

He added, "The conversations were entirely about, yes, ‘What do we do next?' And how could the legacy of Chadwick – and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas – continue? That’s what it was all about.”

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett star in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' will be the final film of Phase 4 of MCU. It will release on November 11.