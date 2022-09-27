'Black Panther Wakanda Forever': Kevin Feige reveals why T'Challa was not recast, says 'it was too soon'

With 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and director Ryan Coogler had a gargantuan task to follow the late Chadwick Boseman's acclaimed turn in 2018's 'Black Panther'. The lead actor's passing meant that there were discussions over whether to recast the role. Ultimately, it was decided it was decided the role will not be recast, and a new person to don the role was chosen (we do not know who that is for certain, but it is likely Letitia Wright's Shuri). Feige has opened up about the difficult decision he and Coogler took to not choose a new actor for the role of T'Challa.

Feige told Empire, "It just felt like it was much too soon to recast. Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan poured that into the story.”

He added, "The conversations were entirely about, yes, ‘What do we do next?' And how could the legacy of Chadwick – and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas – continue? That’s what it was all about.”

The trailer for 'Wakanda Forever' suggested that the film acknowledges the death of T'Challa, and there is a sense of poignancy in the most advanced nation on earth. You can revisit the trailer above.

The movie brings back much of the cast. There are new joiners as well. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett star in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' will be the final film of Phase 4 of MCU. It will release on November 11.

