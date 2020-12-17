'Black Panther 2' expected to start filming in June 2021

Work on ‘Black Panther 2’ is reported to start in June 2021. This comes after it was initially reported that filming would begin in July 2021.

Wakanda's King T'Challa was last seen fighting alongside fellow MCU superheroes in 2019's ‘Avengers: Endgame’. The character first appeared in 2016's ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and was played by Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick Boseman died earlier this year. Chadwick Boseman's character in 'Black Panther' will not be re-cast

‘Black Panther’ is one of the most popular MCU films. It is also one of the most financially successful films ever directed by an African American. When a sequel was announced in late 2018, a release date of May 6, 2022 was set, which has been recently moved to July 2022.

‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler is set to return along with key supporting cast members, for an Atlanta, GA shoot that will last up to six months. The sequel is aiming for a theatrical release on July 18, 2022.

