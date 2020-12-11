Chadwick Boseman's character in 'Black Panther' will not be re-cast

There's no one who can play T'Challa in 'Black Panther' like Chadwick Boseman and that's why perhaps, Marvel has decided to not re cast any actor in the role.



Marvel executive Kevin Fiege revealed that they are not considering any actor to take on the iconic role post Boseman's death.



The statements from the executive came during Disney`s Investor Day presentation.Although the studio has planned for a sequel to the superhit solo and has set it for a May 6, 2022 release, they will officially be going without one of the main characters.



The sequel will be directed and co-written by Ryan Coogler who had co-written and helmed the first installment as well.



Boseman essayed T`Challa firstly in `Captain America: Civil War,` followed by its sequels `Avengers: Infinity War,` and `Avengers: Endgame.`

`Black Panther,` which was the late star`s standalone film however received Oscar nominations including the best motion picture of the year.



Ever since the tragic demise of Boseman in August, fans have been wondering about what is in the store for the late actor`s character from Marvel`s `Avengers` and `Black Panther. While Fiege announced that there will not be any recasting, it is not clear as to who will be the next Black Panther. Considering T'Challa was not just the King of Wakanda but also a masked superhero.



Boseman passed away earlier this year on August 29 at the age of 43 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.



Boseman did not reveal his cancer diagnosis throughout the four-year-long battle and continued working throughout. Fans got to know about it only after his untimely death.