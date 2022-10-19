'Black Adam' review roundup: Here's how Dwayne Johnson's DC movie is faring with critics

The first reviews of Dwayne Johnson-fronted DC movie 'Black Adam' are here. After 57 reviews, this Jaume Collet-Serra directorial appears to have divided critics. It has scored 54 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The film marks Johnson's foray into superhero movies. Earlier Johnson was going to essay the character opposite Zachary Levi in 2019's 'Shazam!' but then it was decided to give the character a solo movie first. Apart from the titular character, the movie also marks the live-action debut of the Justice Society, which was the original superhero team of the DC Universe before Justice League debuted.

Here are some of the reviews 'Black Adam' has received:

Screen International's Tim Grierson wrote, "The latest installment in the DC Extended Universe too often succumbs to the conventions of its genre, but some compelling performances and director Jaume Collet-Serra's ebullient B-movie flourishes prove to be sufficient compensation."

Associated Press' Mark Kennedy wrote, "Director Jaume Collet-Serra and the design team do a great job in every department but are let down by a derivative and baggy screenplay by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani that goes from one violent scene to another like a video game."

The Wrap's Alonso Duralde said, "The idea of introducing new heroes with powers first, origin later, seems appealing on paper, but knowing nothing about the Justice Society and its members doesn’t make them particularly interesting adversaries for our anti-hero protagonist."

Forbes' Scott Mendelson wrote, "Dwayne Johnson's gleefully violent and unapologetically silly IMAX-friendly superhero smash-up doesn't need Superman to, uh, change the hierarchy of power in the DC Films universe."

Comicbook.com's Evan Valentine wrote, "Black Adam is a fun, frenzied, and flawed film that answers the prayers of many while also giving viewers an action-packed thrill ride with plenty of charisma from its key players."

The film also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan as Carter Hall or Hawkman, Albert "Al" Rothstein or Atom Smasher, Adrianna Tomaz or Isis, Ishmael Gregor / Sabbac, Maxine Hunkel or Cyclone, Amon, and Kent Nelson or Doctor Fate, respectively.

'Black Adam' releases on October 20.