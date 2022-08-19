'Black Adam' actor Dwayne Johnson wants Marvel and DC movies to crossover: 'I am optimistic'

Dwayne Johnson makes his much-awaited superhero movie debut with 'Black Adam' due for release next year. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film introduces the titular anti-hero or supervillain who is usually associated with Shazam to live-action. Earlier, the character was going to debut in 2019's 'Shazam!' but Johnson chose to give him his own movie first before making him clash with the Big Red Cheese. Johnson has been promoting the movie for years on social media, and has teased that Black Adam will change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe. Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani have penned the script.

Apart from 'Black Adam' the film also introduces to live-action films the Justice Society, which in comics was the predecessor to the Justice League, the premier DC team. Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan also star.

Meanwhile, Johnson has said that he wishes the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) to cross paths with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). While Marvel Comics and DC Comics have had multiple crossovers over the more than 80 years these companies have been in existence, it is yet to happen in films -- if you do not include references and Easter eggs.

Johnson told GamesRadar, "I am optimistic. Just my nature is optimistic. And especially when it comes to creativity. Especially when it comes to movies. And especially when it comes to the pantheon of DC superheroes and supervillains. Across the street, we have the pantheon of superheroes and supervillains of Marvel. To me, they can not only exist, but they should, in my mind, cross paths one day."

He is right. Marvel and DC should crossover. That crossover will probably dwarf both 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame' in terms of box office returns so is beneficial for both Disney, which owns Marvel, and Warner Bros, which owns DC. And fans will have the time of their lives. Everybody wins.

‘Black Adam’ releases on October 24.

