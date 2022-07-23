‘Black Adam: Will Superman and Shazam clash with Dwayne Johnson’s DC antihero?

Dwayne Johnson makes his much-awaited comic-book movie debut with ‘Black Adam’, a Jaume Collet-Serra directorial that serves as the origin story of the popular DC supervillain/anti-hero. The much-anticipated film also introduces to the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) the Justice Society, which in comics was the predecessor to the Justice League, the premiere DC team.

Initially, the character was going to debut in 2019’s David F Sandburg directorial ‘Shazam!’ as Adam is traditionally an enemy of Shazam (Zachary Levi in the movie), but later it was decided to introduce Black Adam in a solo movie.

Collet-Serra has spoken about whether the film will feature Shazam and/or Superman. A rumour is swirling that Henry Cavill may make a major Superman announcement during the Warner Bros panel at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con.

The director, who also helmed Johnson in ‘Jungle Cruise’ told Deadline, “Our movie is an original story. By the time the movie ends, he doesn’t know who Shazam or Superman is.

‘Black Adam’ features a hero who is neither all god nor all bad. He does have a sense of morality but that is outdated. When this 5000 old entity wakes up in the modern world, he naturally finds a world that is radically changed.

Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan also star.

‘Black Adam’ releases on October 24.