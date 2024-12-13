New Delhi

The 31st Billboard Music Awards are out with its winners list. The BBMA honoured this year’s most listened-to artists, albums, songs, producers and songwriters. One least surprising name is that of Taylor Swift who made history with most career wins – a total of 49 with 10 wins this year including Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist and Top Billboard 200 album for The Tortured Poets Department.

Zach Bryan followed with five wins, and Morgan Wallen won four categories.

Shaboozey, Bad Bunny, Drake and Elevation Worship each won three awards.

Another big award, Top New Artist went to Chappell Roan while Beyoncé was declared the Top Female Country Artist after her album debut in the genre with Cowboy Carter.

The Billboard Music Awards was hosted by Michelle Buteau, featuring awards celebrations around the world and performances by Coldplay, Fuerza Regida, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, SEVENTEEN, Shaboozey, Stray Kids, Teddy Swims and Tyla. You can stream the awards on Hulu.

These are the winners of the 31st Billboard Music Awards:

Top Artist

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

Chappell Roan

Top Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

Fuerza Regida

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Producer

Jack Antonoff

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Song Sales Artist

Shaboozey

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Taylor Swift

Top R&B Artist

SZA

Top R&B Male Artist

Tommy Richman

Top R&B Female Artist

SZA

Top R&B Touring Artist

Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Top Rap Female Artist

Doja Cat

Top Rap Touring Artist

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Beyoncé

Top Country Duo/Group

The Red Clay Strays

Top Country Touring Artist

Zach Bryan

Top Rock Artist

Zach Bryan

Top Hard Rock Artist

Linkin Park

Top Rock Duo/Group

Linkin Park

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist

KAROL G

Top Latin Duo/Group

Fuerza Regida

Top Latin Touring Artist

Luis Miguel

Top Global K-Pop Artist

Stray Kids

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

SEVENTEEN

Top Afrobeats Artist

Tyla

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Charli XCX

Top Christian Artist

Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Top Billboard 200 Album

Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department

Top Soundtrack

Trolls: Band Together

Top R&B Album

Chris Brown — 11:11

Top Rap Album

Drake — For All the Dogs

Top Country Album

Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan

Top Rock Album

Noah Kahan — Stick Season

Top Hard Rock Album

Sleep Token — Take Me Back To Eden

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny — nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana

Top K-Pop Album

Jung Kook — GOLDEN

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Charli XCX — BRAT

Top Christian Album

Elevation Worship — CAN YOU IMAGINE?

Top Gospel Album

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine — The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02

Top Hot 100 Song

Teddy Swims — ‘Lose Control’

Top Streaming Song

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves — ‘I Remember Everything’

Top Radio Song

Teddy Swims — ‘Lose Control’

Top Selling Song

Shaboozey — ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’

Top Collaboration

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen — ‘I Had Some Help’

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Benson Boone — ‘Beautiful Things’

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

Benson Boone — ‘Beautiful Things’

Top R&B Song

Tommy Richman — ‘MILLION DOLLAR BABY’

Top Rap Song

Kendrick Lamar — ‘Not Like Us’

Top Country Song

Shaboozey — ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’

Top Rock Song

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves — ‘I Remember Everything’

Top Hard Rock Song

Falling In Reverse feat. Jelly Roll — ‘All My Life’

Top Latin Song

FloyyMenor & Cris MJ — ‘Gata Only’

Top Global K-Pop Song

Jung Kook — ‘Standing Next to You’

Top Afrobeats Song

Tyla — ‘Water’

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Dua Lipa — ‘Houdini’

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore — ‘Praise’

Top Gospel Song

CeCe Winans — ‘That’s My King’