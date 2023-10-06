Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023: Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma take home top prizes
Story highlights
The night saw performances by singer Bad Bunny, Los Angeles Azules, Eladio Carrión, Farruko, Grupo Frontera, La Factoría, Los Sebastianes, and Manuel Turizo. Apart from his performance Bunny took home the biggest prize of the glitzy evening Artist of the year.
The night saw performances by singer Bad Bunny, Los Angeles Azules, Eladio Carrión, Farruko, Grupo Frontera, La Factoría, Los Sebastianes, and Manuel Turizo. Apart from his performance Bunny took home the biggest prize of the glitzy evening Artist of the year.
The Billboard Latin Music 2023 Awards were all about glitz and glamour. The night, celebrating and honoring the best in Latin music was hosted at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, in Miami, Florida, on Thursday. The award night saw performances by singer Bad Bunny, Los Angeles Azules, Eladio Carrión, Farruko, Grupo Frontera, La Factoría, Los Sebastianes, and Manuel Turizo. Apart from his performance, Bunny emerged as the big winner of the night as he took home the biggest prize of the star-studded evening Artist of the Year.
Peso Pluma, who scored a whopping 21 nominations, won nine awards. His song with Eslabon Armado's ''Ella Baila Sola'' was named Hot Latin Song of the Year and Streaming Song of the Year.
trending now
Los Ángeles Azules junto a Sofía Reyes, Nicki Nicole y Ximena Sariñana presentando “Como Te Voy A Olvidar” en los #Billboards2023 pic.twitter.com/J17qqXxTsC— Sofia Reyes Data (@ReyesData) October 6, 2023
Ivy Queen was honoured with the Billboard Icon Award. Singer Los Ángeles Azules who has delivered a bunch of Latin hits in his career spanning decades, received the Billboard Lifetime Achievement
Check the complete winners list below.
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Artist of the Year, New
Peso Pluma
Tour of the Year
Bad Bunny
Crossover Artist of the Year
Marshmello
Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:
Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Peso Pluma
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Karol G
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Grupo Frontera
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Latin Airplay Song of the Year:
Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
Latín Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Sales Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
Streaming Song of the Year:
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
Top Latin Album of the Year:
Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Karol G
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group”
Fuerza Regida
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
Rimas
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Maná
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Karol G
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group”
Fuerza Regida
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
Rimas
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Maná
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
Rimas
Songwriter of the Year:
Peso Pluma
Publisher of the Year:
Prajin Music Publishing, BMI
Publishing Corporation of the Year:
Sony Music Publishing
Producer of the Year:
Edgar Barrera
Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award:
Los Ángeles Azules
Billboard Icon Award
Ivy Queen
Billboard Spirit of Hope Award
Karol G
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.