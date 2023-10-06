ugc_banner

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023: Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma take home top prizes

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Oct 06, 2023, 06:31 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The night saw performances by singer Bad Bunny, Los Angeles Azules, Eladio Carrión, Farruko, Grupo Frontera, La Factoría, Los Sebastianes, and Manuel Turizo. Apart from his performance Bunny took home the biggest prize of the glitzy evening Artist of the year. 

The Billboard Latin Music 2023 Awards were all about glitz and glamour. The night, celebrating and honoring the best in Latin music was hosted at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, in Miami, Florida, on Thursday. The award night saw performances by singer Bad Bunny, Los Angeles Azules, Eladio Carrión, Farruko, Grupo Frontera, La Factoría, Los Sebastianes, and Manuel Turizo. Apart from his performance, Bunny emerged as the big winner of the night as he took home the biggest prize of the star-studded evening Artist of the Year. 

Peso Pluma, who scored a whopping 21 nominations, won nine awards. His song with Eslabon Armado's ''Ella Baila Sola'' was named Hot Latin Song of the Year and Streaming Song of the Year. 

trending now

×

Ivy Queen was honoured with the Billboard Icon Award. Singer Los Ángeles Azules who has delivered a bunch of Latin hits in his career spanning decades, received the Billboard Lifetime Achievement 

Check the complete winners list below.

Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny

Artist of the Year, New
Peso Pluma

Tour of the Year
Bad Bunny

Crossover Artist of the Year
Marshmello

Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny

Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:
Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

Hot Latin Song of the Year:
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Peso Pluma

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Karol G

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Grupo Frontera

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin

Latin Airplay Song of the Year:
Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

Latín Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin

Sales Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Streaming Song of the Year:
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Top Latin Album of the Year:
Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Karol G

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group”
Fuerza Regida

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
Rimas

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Maná

Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Karol G

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group”
Fuerza Regida

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
Rimas

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Maná

Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
Rimas

Songwriter of the Year:
Peso Pluma

Publisher of the Year:
Prajin Music Publishing, BMI

Publishing Corporation of the Year:
Sony Music Publishing

Producer of the Year:
Edgar Barrera

Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award:
Los Ángeles Azules

Billboard Icon Award
Ivy Queen

Billboard Spirit of Hope Award
Karol G

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

 

RELATED

Julia Fox claims Kanye West 'weaponised' her against Kim: I felt like little puppet

800: Muttiah Muralitharan on his biopic & his bond with Indian cricket players

Exclusive: Shibani Bedi on dealing with trolls, her latest project Thank You For Coming and more