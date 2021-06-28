BET Awards 2021: Full list of winners

The annual BET Awards took place on Sunday night with the theme ‘Year of the Black Woman’. Taraji P Henson took the hosting honours for the 2021 ceremony as the event took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles where an audience joined virtually.

Connie Orlando, executive vice president of music programming & strategy at BET, said in a statement: "Black women have been essential drivers of change throughout history, from the political sphere to the cultural zeitgeist. We are looking forward to spotlighting and celebrating Black women during this year's show, recognizing them for everything they've accomplished and applauding them for what's to come."

BET Awards 2021 honoured Queen Latifah with Lifetime Achievement Award for her “amazing success” throughout her decades-long career. A special tribute was given to rapper DMX who died from a heart attack earlier this year. For DMX, a special performance was held from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda and more.

Check out the full list of winners at this year’s BET Awards 2021:

Album of the Year

"Ungodly Hour" — Chloe x Halle

"King's Disease" — Nas

"Heaux Tales" — Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)

"Good News" — Megan Thee Stallion

"Blame it on Baby" — DaBaby

"After Hours" — The Weeknd

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

H.E.R. (WINNER)

Beyoncé

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

Sza

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6LACK

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best Group

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic (WINNER)

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Best Collaboration

"WAP" — Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

"Rockstar" — DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Popstar" — DJ Khaled ft. Drake

"What's Poppin (Remix)" — Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne

"Cry Baby" — Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby

"For the Night" — Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby (WINNER)

Pop Smoke

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Latto

Saweetie

Video of the Year

"WAP" Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

"Up" — Cardi B

"Do It" — Chloe x Halle

"Go Crazy" — Chris Brown and Young Thug

"Laugh Now Cry Later" — Drake ft. Lil Durk

"Leave the Door Open" — Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best New Artist

Giveon (WINNER)

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award

"In Jesus Name" — Bebe Winans

"Never Lost" — Cece Winans

"Hold Us Together" — H.E.R.

"Strong God" — Kirk Franklin

"Thank You For It All" — Marvin Sapp

"Touch From You" — Tamela Mann

BET Her Award

"So Done" — Alicia Keys ft. Khalid

"Baby Mama" — Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper

"Anti Queen" — Bri Steves

"Baby Girl" — Chloe x Halle

"Rooted" — Ciara ft. Ester Dean

"Good Days" — Sza (WINNER)

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura — France

Burna Boy — Nigeria (WINNER)

Diamond Platnumz — Tanzania

Emicida — Brazil

Headie One — United Kingdom

Wizkid — Nigeria

Young T & Bugsey — United Kingdom

Youssopha — France

Viewer's Choice Award

"WAP" – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

"Go Crazy" – Chris Brown & Young Thug

"Rockstar" – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Popstar" – DJ Khaled ft. Drake

"Laugh Now Cry Later" – Drake ft. Lil Durk

"The Bigger Picture" – Lil Baby

"Savage (Remix)" – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé (WINNER)

"Leave the Door Open" – Silk Sonic

Best Movie

"Coming 2 America"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"One Night in Miami"

"Soul"

"The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

Best Actress

Andra Day (WINNER)

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award:

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Naomi Osaka (WINNER)

A'ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award

Lebron James (WINNER)

Kyrie Irving

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act

Bree Runway, United Kingdom (WINNER)

Arlo Parks — United Kingdom

Bramsito — France

Elaine — South Africa

MC Dricka — Brazil

Ronisia — France

Tems — Nigeria

