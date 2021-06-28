BET Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Taraji P Henson Photograph:( Twitter )
BET Awards 2021 honoured Queen Latifah with Lifetime Achievement Award for her “amazing success” throughout her decades-long career
The annual BET Awards took place on Sunday night with the theme ‘Year of the Black Woman’. Taraji P Henson took the hosting honours for the 2021 ceremony as the event took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles where an audience joined virtually.
Connie Orlando, executive vice president of music programming & strategy at BET, said in a statement: "Black women have been essential drivers of change throughout history, from the political sphere to the cultural zeitgeist. We are looking forward to spotlighting and celebrating Black women during this year's show, recognizing them for everything they've accomplished and applauding them for what's to come."
BET Awards 2021 honoured Queen Latifah with Lifetime Achievement Award for her “amazing success” throughout her decades-long career. A special tribute was given to rapper DMX who died from a heart attack earlier this year. For DMX, a special performance was held from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda and more.
Check out the full list of winners at this year’s BET Awards 2021:
Album of the Year
"Ungodly Hour" — Chloe x Halle
"King's Disease" — Nas
"Heaux Tales" — Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)
"Good News" — Megan Thee Stallion
"Blame it on Baby" — DaBaby
"After Hours" — The Weeknd
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
H.E.R. (WINNER)
Beyoncé
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
Sza
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6LACK
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best Group
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic (WINNER)
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Best Collaboration
"WAP" — Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
"Rockstar" — DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
"Popstar" — DJ Khaled ft. Drake
"What's Poppin (Remix)" — Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
"Cry Baby" — Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby
"For the Night" — Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby (WINNER)
Pop Smoke
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Latto
Saweetie
Video of the Year
"WAP" Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
"Up" — Cardi B
"Do It" — Chloe x Halle
"Go Crazy" — Chris Brown and Young Thug
"Laugh Now Cry Later" — Drake ft. Lil Durk
"Leave the Door Open" — Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best New Artist
Giveon (WINNER)
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award
"In Jesus Name" — Bebe Winans
"Never Lost" — Cece Winans
"Hold Us Together" — H.E.R.
"Strong God" — Kirk Franklin
"Thank You For It All" — Marvin Sapp
"Touch From You" — Tamela Mann
BET Her Award
"So Done" — Alicia Keys ft. Khalid
"Baby Mama" — Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper
"Anti Queen" — Bri Steves
"Baby Girl" — Chloe x Halle
"Rooted" — Ciara ft. Ester Dean
"Good Days" — Sza (WINNER)
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura — France
Burna Boy — Nigeria (WINNER)
Diamond Platnumz — Tanzania
Emicida — Brazil
Headie One — United Kingdom
Wizkid — Nigeria
Young T & Bugsey — United Kingdom
Youssopha — France
Viewer's Choice Award
"WAP" – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
"Go Crazy" – Chris Brown & Young Thug
"Rockstar" – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
"Popstar" – DJ Khaled ft. Drake
"Laugh Now Cry Later" – Drake ft. Lil Durk
"The Bigger Picture" – Lil Baby
"Savage (Remix)" – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé (WINNER)
"Leave the Door Open" – Silk Sonic
Best Movie
"Coming 2 America"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"One Night in Miami"
"Soul"
"The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
Best Actress
Andra Day (WINNER)
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best Actor
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award:
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Naomi Osaka (WINNER)
A'ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the Year Award
Lebron James (WINNER)
Kyrie Irving
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act
Bree Runway, United Kingdom (WINNER)
Arlo Parks — United Kingdom
Bramsito — France
Elaine — South Africa
MC Dricka — Brazil
Ronisia — France
Tems — Nigeria