Berlin Film Festival 2021 reveals Forum lineup

With awards season picking up pace as Oscars approaches, the Berlin Film festival has unveiled its lineup of selected film titles that will be screened in its Forum section this year.
The lineup focuses on cutting-edge and experimental cinema. It includes 17 films for Berlin Film Festival’s Forum range.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Berlin Film Festival 2021 will be split into two stages. From March 1 through March 5, the festival will hold an online-only event mainly for the international industry. The European Film Market will also go virtual, following a model established last year by the likes of Cannes and the American Film Market in Santa Monica.
An in-person festival with red-carpet screenings and gala events, is planned for June 9-June 20.
Check out the lineup for Berlin Forum here:
Forum
From Where They Stood (France/Germany), dir. Christophe Cognet
Anamnesis (Germany), dir. Chris Wright, Stefan Kolbe
Tzarevna Scaling (Russia), dir. Uldus Bakhtiozina
Ski (Argentina / Brazil), dir. Manque La Banca
The First 54 Years – An Abbreviated Manual for Military Occupation (France / Finland / Israel / Germany), dir. Avi Mograbi
Night Nursery (Burkina Faso / France / Germany), dir. Moumouni Sanou
The Inheritance (USA), dir. Ephraim Asili
Come Here (Thailand), dir. Anocha Suwichakornpong
Just A Movement (Belgium / France), dir. Vincent Meessen
Mbah Jhiwo / Ancient Soul (Spain), dir.Alvaro Gurrea
Jack’s Ride (Portugal), dir. Susana Nobre
What Will Summer Bring (Argentina), dir. Ignacio Ceroi
A River Runs, Turns, Erases, Replaces (USA), dir. Shengze Zhu
The Good Woman of Sichuan (Canada), dir. Sabrina Zhao
Ste. Anne (Canada), dir. Rhayne Vermette
Taming the Garden (Switzerland / Germany / Georgia), dir. Salomé Jashi
The Luminous View (Italy / Spain), dir. Fabrizio Ferraro