Berlin Film Festival 2021 reveals Forum lineup

With awards season picking up pace as Oscars approaches, the Berlin Film festival has unveiled its lineup of selected film titles that will be screened in its Forum section this year.

The lineup focuses on cutting-edge and experimental cinema. It includes 17 films for Berlin Film Festival’s Forum range.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Berlin Film Festival 2021 will be split into two stages. From March 1 through March 5, the festival will hold an online-only event mainly for the international industry. The European Film Market will also go virtual, following a model established last year by the likes of Cannes and the American Film Market in Santa Monica.

An in-person festival with red-carpet screenings and gala events, is planned for June 9-June 20.

Check out the lineup for Berlin Forum here:

Forum

From Where They Stood (France/Germany), dir. Christophe Cognet

Anamnesis (Germany), dir. Chris Wright, Stefan Kolbe

Tzarevna Scaling (Russia), dir. Uldus Bakhtiozina

Ski (Argentina / Brazil), dir. Manque La Banca

The First 54 Years – An Abbreviated Manual for Military Occupation (France / Finland / Israel / Germany), dir. Avi Mograbi

Night Nursery (Burkina Faso / France / Germany), dir. Moumouni Sanou

The Inheritance (USA), dir. Ephraim Asili

Come Here (Thailand), dir. Anocha Suwichakornpong

Just A Movement (Belgium / France), dir. Vincent Meessen

Mbah Jhiwo / Ancient Soul (Spain), dir.Alvaro Gurrea

Jack’s Ride (Portugal), dir. Susana Nobre

What Will Summer Bring (Argentina), dir. Ignacio Ceroi

A River Runs, Turns, Erases, Replaces (USA), dir. Shengze Zhu

The Good Woman of Sichuan (Canada), dir. Sabrina Zhao

Ste. Anne (Canada), dir. Rhayne Vermette

Taming the Garden (Switzerland / Germany / Georgia), dir. Salomé Jashi

The Luminous View (Italy / Spain), dir. Fabrizio Ferraro