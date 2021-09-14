Ben Best, Eastbound & Down co-creator and actor, dead at 46

Hollywood actor and co-creator of HBO series 'Eastbound & Down', has died at the age of 46.

The news of his death has been confirmed by company Rough House Pictures, Eastbound & Down's production company. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

Also read: Sudha Reddy shows off Indian craftsmanship at the Met Gala red carpet

"It's with heavy hearts we say goodbye to our good buddy Ben Best. We lost him the day before he would have turned 47," Rough House Pictures wrote in a caption. "A hell of a friend and a creative force. He inspired us and made us laugh. Charming and hilarious. Gone way too soon. We love and miss you," the company's post on Instagram states.

Best has also written the 2011 period comedy 'Your Highness' starring James Franco, and Natalie Portman.



Best played the role of Clegg in 'Eastbound' and has appeared in films such as 'Superbad', 'What Happens in Vegas', 'Observe and Report', and 'Land of the Lost'.

Also read: Met Gala 2021: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s COVID-complaint kiss; pics

Seth Rogan, who worked with Best in 'Superbad', tweeted, "I'm honored I got work with him, and even more so and that I got to hang out with him and just be in his company." He asked his followers to watch Foot Fist Way in his honor "and bask in his genius."