Met Gala 2021: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s COVID-complaint kiss; pics

Hollywood celebrities Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who rekindled their relationship in May of 2021 after breaking off their engagement almost two decades ago, made their debut at Met Gala this year.



As per reports, they did not walk down the red carpet together but met inside the venue instead. What caught their attention is them locking lips with their masks on.

Also read: Gold armor for Lil Nas X, all black for Kim and Kanye at Met Gala



Keeping the annual fashion event’s theme for this year in mind—‘American Independence’—dress code, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wore Ralph Lauren.



While the actor-director wore a tuxedo and Jennifer wore a dark-hued gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Also read: Naomi Osaka arrives at Met Gala in glamorous outfit co-designed by her sister

On Thursday, the duo arrived at the now concluded Venice Film Festival and the next day they attended the premiere of Affleck's film 'The Last Duel' together.



That red carpet event was their first since getting back together sometime in May this year, as per reports. The couple was seen holding hands and smiling for the cameras.



On J Lo's birthday, the couple made their romance Instagram official when the music sensation posted a picture of her locking lips with the Oscar-winning actor-director. She captioned the carousal as, "5 2 … what it do …💗 📸: @lacarba"



Check out the couple's Met Gala look, and the kiss, here: