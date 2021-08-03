HBO pulls the plug on 'Abandonment’ starring Natalie Portman

HBO has pulled the plug on ‘The Days of Abandonment’ starring Natalie Portman. It was based on Elena Ferrante’s best-selling novel.

In a statement, HBO said, “Due to unforeseen personal reasons, Natalie Portman has stepped down from HBO Films’ Days of Abandonment prior to the start of filming. Unfortunately, the production will not move forward. We are very sorry we won’t be able to bring this beautiful story to the screen with our talented writer/director and cast. We send our sincere thanks to our cast, producers, and crew for all their passion and hard work.”

The film, which had been in pre-production, hailed from writer-director Maggie Betts (Novitiate), Portman and her MountainA Films, Maven Screen Media, Len Amato’s Crash & Salvage and Fandango. Ferrante also served as an executive producer.

The Days of Abandonment revolved around Tess (Portman). When Tess, who abandoned her own dreams for a stable home life, is in turn abandoned by her husband, her world is thrown off its axis.