Bella Hadid on hijab ban in India & other countries: ‘Not your job to tell women what they should wear’

The ongoing hijab controversy continues to draw reactions from celebrities. Now, the controversial matter has gained international limelight as supermodel Bella Hadid has reacted to it.

Hadid, who never shies away from speaking her mind, on Thursday called out India and many other countries for banning Hijab.



Taking to her Instagram stories, the supermodel shared her thoughts on the matter alongside screengrabs of news articles questioning the hijab ban around the world including India.

The 25-year-old model said in an Instagram post, “It’s not your job to tell women whether or not they can STUDY or PLAY SPORTS, ESPECIALLY when it is pertaining to their faith and safety.''



''In other forms of discrimination: I urge France, India, Quebec, Belgium, and any other countries in the world who are discriminatory against Muslim women, to rethink what decisions you have made or are trying to make in the future about a body that is not yours. It’s not your job to tell women what they should or shouldn’t wear, especially when it is pertaining to faith and safety,'' she wrote.

Further saying how 'Islamophobic' the world is, she wrote, ''You can’t be a civil worker or work in hospitals with a Hijab. To get an internship, most universities will say, the only way to get one is to take off the hijab. It’s ridiculous and really shows how Islamophobic the world is without even acknowledging it. In regards to these new Bills that are either in the process of being passed or have already.''



''It needs to stop,'' she added.



Read her full statement here:

In another post, she wrote, ''I have seen first hand, the discrimination that POC & Muslim people face on a regular basis in fashion. I know many of my Muslim sisters have faced unfair projections of others. It’s biased, prejudice and straight up racist.''

For the unversed, the Hijab row began in January at a government PU College in Udupi, Karnataka, a south Indian state, where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves were asked to leave the campus.