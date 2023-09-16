Batman Day 2023: Celebrate the Dark Knight with these 10 must-read storylines

Happy Batman Day 2023! Batman has had a rich history in the world of comics, with numerous iconic storylines that have captivated fans for decades. Here are 10 of the best Batman comic storylines you should read. These storylines showcase the diversity of Batman's adventures, from gritty crime noir to epic battles with supervillains. They are essential reads for any Batman fan looking to dive into the Dark Knight's world.

The Dark Knight Returns (1986)

Written by Frank Miller, this groundbreaking storyline explores an older, retired Batman coming out of retirement to save Gotham City from chaos. It's a gritty and introspective tale that redefined the character.

Year One (1987)

Also by Frank Miller, this storyline explores Batman's early days as a vigilante and his transformation from an inexperienced crimefighter into the Dark Knight we know today.

The Killing Joke (1988)

Written by Alan Moore, this graphic novel delves into the origin of the Joker and his complex relationship with Batman. It's a dark and psychologically intense story.

Knightfall (1993-1994)

This epic crossover event features the villain Bane breaking Batman's back, leading to a new Batman, Jean-Paul Valley, taking over the cowl. It's a high-stakes storyline with lasting consequences.

Hush (2002-2003)

Written by Jeph Loeb and illustrated by Jim Lee, this storyline introduces a mysterious new villain called Hush, who has a personal vendetta against Batman. It's a visually stunning and suspenseful tale.

Under the Red Hood (2004-2006)

This storyline explores the return of Jason Todd, the second Robin, from the dead and his transformation into the vigilante Red Hood. It's a gripping exploration of the consequences of Batman's actions.

The Court of Owls (2011)

Written by Scott Snyder and illustrated by Greg Capullo, this storyline introduces the Court of Owls, a secret society that has secretly controlled Gotham City for centuries. It's a thrilling and atmospheric mystery.

Endgame (2014-2015)

Also by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, this storyline sees Batman facing off against the Joker in a battle that threatens to destroy Gotham City. It's a fitting climax to their long-running feud.

The War of Jokes and Riddles (2017)

Written by Tom King, this story takes place during Batman's early years and chronicles a war between the Joker and the Riddler. It offers a unique perspective on Batman's rogues' gallery.

White Knight (2017-2018)

In this alternate reality storyline by Sean Murphy, the Joker becomes a reformed individual, and Batman is portrayed as the villain. It's a thought-provoking exploration of the roles of hero and villain.

