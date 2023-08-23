Barbie to surpass The Super Mario Bros Movie to become biggest film of 2023

Margot Robbie-starrer Barbie is set to achieve a remarkable milestone this Wednesday, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2023 at the domestic box office, surpassing the earnings of The Super Mario Bros Movie, which concluded its run in the United States at an impressive $574.2 million. This achievement marks a significant moment for Warner Bros, as the last time the studio claimed the top-grossing film of the year was in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II which amassed $381 million. The journey to this milestone has been swift for Barbie, taking a mere 34 days to reach the impressive $574.2 million mark. In comparison, The Super Mario Bros Movie achieved this feat in 138 days, while last year's top domestic performer Top Gun: Maverick took 40 days.

Barbie, destroyer of many box office records

Ever since it released, Barbie has broken one box office record after another. First, it grossed $377 million worldwide in its opening weekend, making it the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman.

Then, it became the biggest film solely directed by a woman. Then, it became the highest-grossing movie of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's careers. After that, it was also the first movie to surpass $1 billion at worldwide box office. It is likely that by the time the movie exits theatres it will have broken several more records.

Barbie review

WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of Barbie, "I would still say that the film very smartly shows how society is and humanises the iconic doll. For decades Barbie has been one of the most popular toys for young girls, setting unrealistic standards of beauty. Sure, Mattel has reinvented the doll and made every girl believe that they can be whatever they want to be - just like their favourite doll, but the narrative of everything being overtly perfect has also done damage to several. Greta, in that sense, spins the narrative and adds a layer of cynicism to Barbieland to show how things are in real. Flawed, depressed, and definitely not perfect- even though the plastic remains constant."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE