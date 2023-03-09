Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner make relationship public with PDA. See photos

The alleged relationship between model and socialite Kendall Jenner and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is no longer just hearsay. They were recently captured embracing and kissing each other in pictures that have surfaced online in Sushi Park in West Hollywood, reported TMZ. The rumours of their dating began when the two were spotted making out in a club in February. They were then later seen at the same restaurant on what looked like a double date with singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey. Now, their new pictures together indicate that they are done hiding themselves from the world and are proudly showing off the relationship. See pictures and videos here:

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted kissing.



Who is Kendall Jenner?

Kendall Jenner is an American model, socialite, and television personality. She was born on November 3, 1995, in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is best known for her modelling work, including her appearances in high-profile fashion shows and campaigns, as well as on the reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside her famous family. Jenner has modelled for a number of well-known fashion brands, including Victoria's Secret, Calvin Klein, and Estée Lauder. She is one of the highest-paid models in the world, as per Forbes magazine.

Who is Bad Bunny?

Bad Bunny is a rapper, singer, and songwriter who has gained international recognition for his unique style of music that blends Latin trap, reggaeton, and hip-hop. He first gained popularity on SoundCloud in 2016 with his song 'Diles', which quickly went viral and caught the attention of major record labels.

Since then, he has released several successful albums and collaborations with other artists, including Cardi B, Drake, and J Balvin. He is known for his socially conscious lyrics that often touch on themes of political and social justice, as well as his flamboyant and eclectic fashion sense.

Bad Bunny has also become a prominent figure in the Latinx community and has used his platform to advocate for causes such as LGBTQ+ rights, racial justice, and has also advocated for Puerto Rican independence.

