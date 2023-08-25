As Blake Lively turns 36, looking back on her riveting performance in The Shallows

Actress Blake Lively turns 36 today. While she has been a part of several movies, her best performance might be in survival horror film The Shallows. Released in 2016, this gripping survival drama showcased Lively's talent as an actress and her ability to hold the audience's attention in a mostly non-verbal role, which I believe we all know is not very easy. The success of this film, based almost wholly on a single character and her struggle for survival against a huge great white shark, depended on the acting prowess of its lead. And thankfully, Lively delivered.

What is The Shallows all about?

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, also known for 2009's brilliant Orphan and last year's not-so-brilliant Black Adam, The Shallows is a survival thriller that follows the story of Nancy Adams, played by Blake Lively, who finds herself stranded on a rock in the middle of the ocean while being stalked by a great white shark. The simple premise belies an extremely well-made film. It is a masterclass in tension-building.

Blake Lively is fantastic in The Shallows

Lively's performance in The Shallows is a pivotal element that contributes to the movie's edge-of-your-seat experience. From the very beginning, Lively grips the audience with her emotional range and vulnerability. Her character's determination to survive even against an almost insurmountable foe — a freaking 7-metre, enraged shark — coupled with the fear and desperation she feels, is palpable in every scene.

The actress' ability to convey complex emotions through her expressions and body language with hardly any words draws the audience into Nancy's harrowing predicament, making us feel the intense isolation and danger that surround her. One of the most impressive aspects of Lively's performance in The Shallows is her physicality. The role required her to perform a multitude of physically demanding tasks, from swimming to climbing rocks, all while conveying a sense of urgency and dread.

Lively's portrayal also demonstrates her growth as an actress. Known for her previous work in various genres, it was The Shallows that finally allowed her to showcase her ability to carry a film predominantly on her own. And she proved more than up to the task.

The Shallows is great even beyond Blake Lively

While Lively is great, it also must be said that her performance is helped along by the film's stunning cinematography by Flavio Martínez Labiano. The vast ocean and its relentless waves serve as a backdrop to Nancy's battle against the shark, and Lively's interactions with the environment enhance the suspense and realism of the film. Her reactions to the unpredictable forces of nature make her character's plight all the more believable.

Happy birthday, Blake Lively!

