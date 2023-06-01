Armie Hammer not facing criminal charges in alleged sexual assault due to lack of evidence

Actor Armie Hammer will not be facing criminal charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Los Angeles County, according to prosecutors. The decision was announced on Wednesday, with officials stating that there was insufficient evidence to charge Hammer with a crime. Tiffiny Blacknell, Director of the Bureau of Communications, emphasized that sexual assault cases can be challenging to prove, and the review conducted by experienced prosecutors did not find enough evidence to proceed with the charges. Hammer's attorney has consistently denied the allegation, and the actor himself took to his Instagram account and expressed relief and gratitude in a statement.

"I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed. I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared," he wrote.

Tiffiny Blacknell, Director of the Bureau of Communications, said in a statement, "Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them. In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime." What the case against Armie Hammer is about? During a video news conference on March 18, 2021, a woman came forward, choosing to identify herself solely by her first name, and alleged that on April 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, Armie Hammer had subjected her to a four-hour ordeal of rape, physical violence, and other aggressive acts.

The woman, appearing on camera, shared her harrowing experience, stating, "During those four hours, I tried to get away, but he wouldn't let me."

But she is not the only one. In January 2021, anonymous Instagram screenshots emerged, claiming to be text messages sent by Armie Hammer to various women. Hammer denied the authenticity of the messages, dismissing them as an online attack. The messages contained references to explicit sexual fantasies, some of which were violent or unconventional.

One woman alleged emotional abuse by Hammer, stating that she underwent treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of their relationship. Another woman claimed physical harm and unusual desires during her four-month relationship with Hammer in 2020. Hammer's attorney has denied these allegations, asserting that all interactions were consensual, fully discussed, and mutually agreed upon.



