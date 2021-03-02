Ariana Greenblatt joins Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart in 'Borderlands'

The young Gamora, Ariana Greenblatt has joined the cast of ‘Borderlands’. The film stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jack Black and is an adaptation of the popular video game being directed by Eli Roth.

It is a first-person shooter game that features a motley group that travels to a distant planet search of fables riches and alien technology.

Ariana Greenblatt will play Tiny Tina, an unstable 13-year-old explosive expert. Cate Blanchett is Lilith, a woman with great superpowers, Kevin Hart is legendary thief Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis is archeologist and scientist Dr. Tannis, while Jack Black is Claptrap, an enthusiastic robot.

In a statement, the director Eli Roth said, "Ariana is a spectacular new talent in cinema. She has already worked with many of my close collaborators and everyone raves about her. She blew us all away in her audition, and I cannot wait to see her bring the wild, insane and unpredictable Tiny Tina to the big screen. She’s going to blow up on screen like one of Tina’s grenades."

Greenblatt appeared in Disney Channel’s ‘Stuck in the Middle’ and played a young Gamora in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

The young actress will also be seen in Warner Bros.’s musical, ‘In the Heights’, which is due to open June 18, and a voice role in DreamWorks’ ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’. She also just wrapped ‘65’, Sony’s Sam Raimi produced sci-fi thriller in which she stars with Adam Driver.