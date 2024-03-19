Ariana Grande's We Can't Be Friends debuts at no 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Ariana Grande’s latest song “We Can’t Be Friends” is already a hit as the single debuted at no 1 on Billboard Hot 100, becoming her ninth song to become a chartbuster on its release.

“We Can’t Be Friends” is the second single from Ariana’s seventh LP, Eternal Sunshine, which launched at no 1 on the Billboard Hot 200. Previously, her song “Yes, And?” from the album, which premiered in January, had topped the list.

In addition to Ariana Grande, Max Martin who wrote and produced along with the hit songmaker has now become among the most successful producers in the chart’s history with the most Hot 100 no 1s. He also surpasses John Lennon for the second-most leaders among writers – 27. He is only behind Paul McCartney’s 32.

Eternal Sunshine released on March 8, followed by the premiere of its official video the same day. On its release day, “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” drew 32.6 million streams and 4.6 million radio airplay audience impressions.

Along with its original version, the track was available for purchase via three mixes released March 13: it's “string version” and a cappella and instrumental options.