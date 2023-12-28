LIVE TV
Ariana Grande announces new album for 2024

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Dec 28, 2023, 04:11 PM IST
Ariana Grande has some exciting news for her fans. 

Ariana Grande is ready to drop some new music for fans in the new year. The pop star revealed that she will be making her grand return in 2024 with a fresh new album. She made the announcement with a series of posts on social media. 

In one caption to these posts, Ariana wrote, “See you next year.” In the post, she tagged her producer Ilya Salmanzadeh, Republic Records and numerous others. She shared several in-studio memories from a video of her mother dancing to a screenshot of a FaceTime call and much more.

She also shared an Instagram story and wrote, “The two moods of the album.”

When not making music, what else is she busy with?

Ariana Grande is also busy with a film titled Wicked, that is due next year. There was also news that the singer has recently signed with Brandon Creed and his new Good World Management firm, four months after sources confirmed that the singer had parted ways with longtime manager Scooter Braun.

