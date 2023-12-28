Ariana Grande announces new album for 2024

Ariana Grande is ready to drop some new music for fans in the new year. The pop star revealed that she will be making her grand return in 2024 with a fresh new album. She made the announcement with a series of posts on social media.

In one caption to these posts, Ariana wrote, “See you next year.” In the post, she tagged her producer Ilya Salmanzadeh, Republic Records and numerous others. She shared several in-studio memories from a video of her mother dancing to a screenshot of a FaceTime call and much more.

She also shared an Instagram story and wrote, “The two moods of the album.”