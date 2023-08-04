Ariana Grande and beau Ethan Slater double dated with spouses during their budding romance

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater are reported to have gone on double dates while also continuing their affair on the side. Several media reports suggest that their affair went on even as they were married to their respective partners. Ariana Grande was still married to Dalton Gomez and Ethan Slater with Lilly Jay. Images have now landed on social media that give us a peek inside their intimate moments on the set, way before they made their relationship public.

In fact, their relationship came to the world’s notice only after Ariana Grande announced her split from Dalton Gomez. Ariana and Dalton were married for two years. Meanwhile, Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay have also filed for divorce. The two are parents to an 11-month-old baby.

As Ariana and Ethan worked on their upcoming musical, people on the set told several outlets that their romance was visible to those working with them. The insider says that the pair were so open with their romance during filming that the majority of the Wicked cast were aware that they were in a relationship. The insider was quoted, “They were sloppy on set. They were seen being all over each other while he was still supposedly happily married to Lilly. They were seen making out at a pub in Hampstead, and they were all over each other at Michelle Yeoh's Oscar party [in March].”

What’s strange is that while their romance was budding, they continued going on double dates, alleges the insider. “Ariana and Dalton went on double dates with Ethan and Lilly several times - and they were seen out by cast members. Lilly and Ethan also met Ariana's family together, including her mom and her brother,” the source added.

