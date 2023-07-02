Anne Hathaway pays heartfelt tribute to late actor Alan Arkin

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway took to social media on Saturday to pen a heartfelt note for the late actor Alan Arkin, the eminent veteran American actor known for his remarkable performances in movies such as Catch-22, Edward Scissorhands, and Little Miss Sunshine.

Calling him a “gem of a person”, the 40-year-old shared how fond she was of him. Her heartfelt ode to the late actor on her Instagram handle went viral online in no time.

Alan passed away at the age of 89. Anne worked with him in an action spy comedy film titled Get Smart, which was released in 2008. The actor's sons confirmed the news of his passing in a statement given to People magazine, expressing their deep sadness and describing their father as a uniquely talented force of nature both on and off the screen.

"I’m sending love and sympathy to his family (who are gems themselves)," she added.

Hathaway’s heartfelt post was accompanied by a picture of Arkin, a picture of the two of them at a red carpet-event, and a still from Get Smart.

In a statement shared exclusively with People, Arkin’s sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony spoke out on behalf of the family. "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed," the statement read.

Alan Arkin, who has won both a Tony and an Academy Award, was born on March 26, 1934, in Brooklyn, New York. He made his Broadway debut in 1961 with From the Second City and followed it up with a Tony-winning performance in 1963’s Enter Laughing.

