Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer The Crew to release on THIS day

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kapil Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kriti Sanon-starrer The Crew went on floors earlier this year. The film, produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, revolves around the lives of women in the airline industry. It is being shot in Mumbai, Goa and Abu Dhabi.

Recently, the film's release date was unveiled online. The film is expected to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.

Revealing the same in a Twitter post, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "TABU - KAREENA - KRITI SANON - DILJIT DOSANJH - KAPIL SHARMA: ‘THE CREW’ RELEASE DATE LOCKED… 22 March 2024 is the release date of #TheCrew… Stars #Tabu, #KareenaKapoorKhan, #KritiSanon, #DiljitDosanjh and #KapilSharma… Filmed in #Mumbai and #AbuDhabi. #TheCrew is produced by #EktaaRKapoor and #RheaKapoor, who reunite after #VeereDiWedding… Directed by #RajeshKrishnan. (sic)" Check it out below!

On the post, a Twitterati commented, "I am going to watch this for Dilhjit and Tabu." Another wrote, "Super cast, eagerly waiting for its release." A third comment read, "Will be a blockbuster."