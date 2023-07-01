Adipurush box office: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s film witnesses a major drop

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush is the biggest disappointment of this year when it comes to box office numbers. Made on a hefty budget of Rs 500 crore, Om Raut's movie has bombed at the box office. After two weeks of run, the movie has witnessed a major drop in its collection.

As per the reports, the movie earned under Rs 1 crore across India on Friday. And on Thursday, the movie earned approximately Rs 90 lakh. The movie's total collection now stands at Rs 282 crore, and it's even struggling to touch the Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office. Looking at the drop, it seems like the movie will be taken down from theatre screens soon.

The movie opened to impressive numbers and crossed the Rs 375 crore mark worldwide in the first four days of its release. If you look at the numbers and audience response, the movie has no chance of recovering.

The movie was released on June 16 in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The mega-budget movie, which is an onscreen adaptation of Valmiki's Ramayana, an ancient Hindu epic, has been facing a massive backlash for many reasons. The film was slammed by the audience for its controversial dialogue and the way they presented the deities in the movie. Not only this, but the mythological drama has faced a huge backlash over its poor VFX and CGI work. After the movie's release, many big politicians and celebrities have come forward to express their displeasure.

Adipurush review: Ramayana gets a VFX makeover

WION's film critic Shomini Sen wrote in her review, ''Adipurush may appear too experimental as it interprets a few crucial moments of Ramayana in a new way. But if you look at it as a stand-alone film, it tells a story about good vs evil effectively mostly.''



''Experimenting with the characters of Ram and Sita is risky in today's time. After all, they are considered sacred in India and given godly status. And so Raut takes copious amounts of artistic liberty to reinvent the character of Raavan. The result is GOT's Khal Drogo-meets-Bhansali's Khilji-esque Raavan. With the help of CGI, which helps Khan appear double his size, Lankesh sports a grunge look with a spike hairdo and blue eyes. He is always dressed in black leather and sports a menacing look on his face. His choice of transport is a creature who is a cross between a dragon and Pterodactyl. Raut borrows heavily from pop culture.''

