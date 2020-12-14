Anna Kendrick's Twitter hacked, series of offensive tweets posted

Hollywood actor Anna Kendrick’s twitter account was hacked for a brief period of time on Saturday. It came to the known when Anna’s account posted a series of tweets that used offensive language including curse words.

Tweets like "shoutout my nigga james bro" and "funky in this bih nigga" made it to the social media platform along with 30 other such tweets.

Additionally, the website on the account was changed to "Thug.org."

Soon after the tweets made it online, Twitter users immediately caught on, commenting that Anna Kendrick's account had been compromised.

#annakendrick is either big hacked, or in LOVE with shouting out her homies. pic.twitter.com/81j7oruIBm — Have the Jets fired Adam Gase yet? (@abemuniz) December 13, 2020 ×

'Twilight' actor's Instagram account remained safe with her with no bizarre activity reported there.

The tweets were then deleted after the actor got hold of her Twitter account. The website on her account was returned to that of her paperback book of personal essays, titled ‘Scrappy Little Nobody’. The book is a New York Times bestseller.

Anna Kendrick's representative confirmed that the account was compromised later in the evening and that it has now been secured.