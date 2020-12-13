Mark Wahlberg is quarantining at Byron Bay at this whopping price

'Ted' Star Mark Wahlberg is quarantining in his own way.



Mark who recently jetted off to Australia to shoot a commercial, and instead of taking governments luxury hotel quarantine, Wahlberg chose to self-isolate with his crew at the Byron Bay at the whopping amount of $2500 per night property.

In pics: Star Wars, Marvel films and more: Highlights of all Disney announcements



According to estimates, the luxury two-week quarantine will cost the actor around $400,000.



The resort team offered the actor 24/7 security that will include two NSW police officers, to ensure that the Boogie Nights hunk will be safe at all times and is following quarantine protocol, as per the Daily Mail reports. There’s additionally a personal ambulance on standby too.

After his quarantine, he will be returning to Sydney for the shoot.



On the work front, he will be seen next year in the film adaptation of the hit video game franchise, 'Uncharted'.

Also read: Timothee Chalamet makes his Saturday Night Live! hosting debut



The island is one of the celebs favourites spots, recently many stars including, Melissa McCarthy, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth have visited the land.