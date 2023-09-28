Angelina Jolie on new fashion studio: Don't want to be a big fashion designer

Angelina Jolie is finding new passions. After proving herself as a successful actress and entrepreneur, she is now experimenting with fashion, her latest venture being Atelier Jolie this spring. Talking about her latest sustainability-focused fashion studio, Angelina Jolie spoke about her partnership with luxury house Chloé and how she wants to build a house where budding fashion designers can become big.

Appearing on the cover of the November issue of Vogue, Angelina Jolie revealed a few looks she has designed since opening Atelier Jolie. This includes the swirling strapless-bodice white gown she wears on the digital cover, which the actress is said to have custom spray-painted for the shoot.

Angelina's new fashion studio, Atelier Jolie

Where she is building her brand, Angelina Jolie wants it to be a space for community and collaborations, which will offer tailoring and upcycling services as well as an airy gallery space for artisans. In November, when she opens the studio, consumers can see Jolie's collaborations with London-based milliner Justin Smith, American artist Duke Riley, and South African lacemaker Pierre Fouché.

Speaking to Vogue, Jolie said, “I don’t want to be a big fashion designer. I want to build a house for other people to become that. I find it slightly funny that we are involved in fashion — I don’t think any one of us is overly ‘fashionable’. But because we live in our clothes, it is so much a part of who we are, and something that’s important to explore, especially for young people.”

On starting off a new chapter, Jolie added, “I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into. We had a lot of healing to do. I think part of this has also been therapeutic for me — to work in a creative space with people you trust and to rediscover yourself. I’m hoping to change many aspects of my life. And this is the forward-facing one.”

