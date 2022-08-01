Proud mom! Angelina Jolie announces daughter Zahara’s Spelman College acceptance on Instagram

Zahara, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has been accepted to Spelman College for the fall semester, and on Sunday, Jolie made this announcement on Instagram.

The photos show Zahara posing with a few of her college mates who were in Spelman College shirts celebrating the beginning of their HBCU college journey.

Jolie, in a message of encouragement for the 17-year-old, posted, "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU."

Take a look at Angelina Jolie's post below:-

Zahara has spent the majority of this year at Jolie's side, supporting her through various 'Eternals' red carpet appearances and trips to the capital. Jolie also has Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20 with Pitt.