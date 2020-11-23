American Music Awards 2020: Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa stun the red carpet

The 2020 American Music Award were the same as the all the other awards functions held in this covid year-with no audience, no paparazzi and many more things. The AMAs held at the Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Sunday.



Many stars including Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Paris Hilton and new couple Machine gun Kelly and Meghan Fox stunned at the virtual red carpet.



Here are some takeaways from the red carpet



Jennifer Lopez



Jlo dazzled at AMAs 2020 red carpet with her fab physique in a glistening silver get-up which she paired with shiny strappy heels.

Dua Lipa



Pop princess Dua Lip turned the heads as she showcased is short, white dress with a sequin.

Mashine Gum Kelly and Meghan Fox



Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly make their red-carpet debut as a couple.Kelly was seen wearing an open white top with a matching bottom, while the 'Transformers' star wore a stunning green dress.

Doja Cat

Doja look elegant in the Greek goddesses look. She was wearing a striking strapless dress by Andreas Kronthaler.

Cara Delevinge

Cara stunned the virtual red carpet in a gold suit with a nude bodysuit underneath.

The Weeknd

Like the past awards, this time also The Weeknd wore a red suit with all his face covered in the bandages.