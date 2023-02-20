American Idol 2023 Season 21: Date, time, full schedule, audition, judges, live streaming & TV channel details

American Idol 2023: American Idol will be back with another exciting season in the 2023 winter. The latest season of American Idol will be the 21st edition of the singing reality show. This will also be the sixth season of the reality competition series on ABC. It ran for 15 seasons on FOX channel from 2002 to 2016. After a break of two years, ABC revived one of the biggest TV talent shows. The show was initially created by Simon Fuller and produced by Fremantle North America and 19 Entertainment. American Idol employs a panel of vocal judges who critique the contestants’ performances. The show became so popular in the US that the success of American Idol has been described as “unparalleled in broadcasting history”.

The winners of the first 20 seasons as chosen by viewers were:

1. Kelly Clarkson – 2002

2. Ruben Studdard- 2003

3. Fantasia Barrino- 2004

4. Carrie Underwood- 2005

5. Taylor Hicks- 2006

6. Jordin Sparks- 2007

7. David Cook- 2008

8. Kris Allen- 2009

9. Lee DeWyze- 2010

10. Scotty McCreery- 2011

11. Phillip Phillips- 2012

12. Candice Glover- 2013

13. Caleb Johnson- 2014

14. Nick Fradiani- 2015

15. Trent Harmon- 2016

16. Maddie Poppe- 2017

17. Laine Hardy- 2018

18. Just Sam- 2019

19. Chayce Bechkam- 2020

20. Noah Thompson- 2021

Here is everything you want to know about the upcoming season of American Idol:

Season 21 of American Idol was aired on TV on Sunday, February 19. It will have around 18 episodes and wrap up in late May. This year, the show will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest. The Emmy winner, Ryan is all set to return to the show as its host. He is the only person that was associated with the show on FOX and will now return for the reboot on ABC.

American Idol 2023: Date, time

The 21st season of American Idol started on Sunday, February 19 at 8 pm EST on ABC.

American Idol 2023: Where to watch the live-streaming of the new season?

All the episodes of the Season 21 of American Idol will be live-streamed on the ABC app and also on the Hulu app. The first three episodes of the show will cover all the episodes of the audition process.

American Idol 2023: Judges

The new season will return with the same trio of judges who have been with American Idol since it was re-launched on ABC in 2018. Country superstar Luke Bryan, pop idol Katty Perry, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Lionel Richie will be judging for the new season as well. This will be their 6th year together as judges of the show. The original trio of the show when it was first aired consisted of- Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.

American Idol 2023: Mentors

Various American Idol alums will return to help the contestants navigate various stages of the competition.

American Idol 2023: Auditions

Auditions for Season 21 kicked off on August 3 when ‘Idol Across America’ returned with its live virtual nationwide search for talent. It took place in all 50 states and Washington D.C and the judge's audition rounds took place in Las Vegas, Nashville and New Orleans.

American Idol 2023: Platinum Ticket to Hollywood

Each of the three in-person audition sites gave the platinum ticket that allowed the holder to skip the first day of Hollywood Week. This year, a special America Platinum Ticket was voted on by fans. It was won by Elijah McCormick.

American Idol 2023: Format and changes

The format of the show is pretty much the same as in previous seasons. Each contestant will sing for their golden (or platinum) ticket to Hollywood. Once that is completed, hopefuls will go through various audition phases before the judges select a few dozen to sharpen their live performance skills with the help of celebrity mentors at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii. After a few more auditions, the remaining singers will return to Los Angeles to kick off the competition.

