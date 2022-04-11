Amber Heard to 'go offline' before defamation trial with ex husband Johnny Depp begins

As the trial date for Amber Heard and Johnny Depp comes closer, the ‘Aquaman’ actress revealed that she plans to "go offline for the next few weeks" ahead of the court hearings. Scheduled for April 11, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial will take place in Fairfax County, Virginia.

In a statement, Amber said, “Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse. I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully, when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny.” Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's $100 million battle: Elon Musk, Paul Bettany on witness list

The actress went on to say that she has "always maintained a love for Johnny" and that living out the specifics of their past life together in public "brings me great pain."

In 2018, Amber Heard has written a scathing op-ed for the Washington Post where she wrote, "I spoke out against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath." That has to change."

It was in 2019 when Johnny Depp filed a $50 million defamation case against ex wife Amber Heard. According to the lawsuit, Heard's essay harmed both his cinematic career and reputation as a public person.