Amber Heard breaks down as Johnny Depp's old text messages wishing her death are read out in court

Hollywood star Amber Heard broke down in court on Wednesday when past texts written by Johnny Depp were read aloud — including one where the actor wished her dead and referred to her as a gold-digger.

Wednesday trail was pivotal to the ongoing defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It saw Depp's ex-girlfriend, Kate Moss testifying in favour of the actor and Depp returning to the witness stand as per his legal team's request.



Depp addressed some of the claims that his ex-wife Heard made during her time on the stand.

He categorically denied all of her abuse and assault allegations, calling them "unimaginably brutal" and "all false."

When Heard's team got their turn to cross-examine Depp, they read out some of his past texts about the actress as evidence, including one sent to a friend in February 2017 about sex with a woman that read: "I NEED. I WANT. I TAKE." Depp claimed he "did not write that" and suggested someone else did it from his phone or it was doctored or altered in some way.

"Sometimes you give your phone to people and they text from it," he said to Heard's attorney Ben Rottenborn.

Another text — sent Aug. 15, 2016, after Heard had filed for divorce and gotten restraining order against Depp — had the actor texting Heard was "begging for total global humiliation" and "she's gonna get it."



"I have no mercy, no fear and not an ounce of emotion, or what I once thought was love for this gold digging, low level, dime a dozen, mushy, pointless dangling overused flappy fish market... I'm so f---ing happy she wants to fight this out!!! She will hit the wall hard!!! And I cannot wait to have this waste of a c-- guzzler out of my life!!!" read the message.

The text message further referred to Heard as a "50 cent stripper" and added, "I wouldn't touch her with a goddam glove. I can only hope that karma kicks in and takes the gift of breath from her." When that portion about wishing death on Heard was read aloud, Heard visibly got emotional, shaking her head slightly and wiping her eyes.

Depp also seemed to refer to Elon Musk, who began dating Heard after soon after the couple split, as "Mollusk." The message read, "Let's see if mollusk has a pair... Come see me face to face.... I'll show him things he's never seen before... Like, the other side of his dick when I slice it off..."

Some of Depp's graphic text was read out in court earlier, which the actor had admitted he wasn't proud of and had added he had a dark sense of humour.

