Alia Bhatt to make Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot; read inside for details

Indian actor Alia Bhatt who has been in the news for her recently released Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has more than one reason to be happy. The actress has now been signed for her first Hollywood project titled ‘Heart of Stone’ that features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan to name a few.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut: joins Gal Gadot in Netflix film... #aliabhatt makes her global debut, joining #galgadot in #netflix’s international spy thriller #heartofstone... #tomharper is directing the pic."

Directed by Tom Harper, the film is a Netflix original and is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave's Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano. It will be a spy thriller as far as we know. As per Deadline, it is based on a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. The plot details have been kept under wraps for now.

It is produced by Patty Whitcher serves as an executive producer, alongside Tom and Greg Rucka.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in the first week of its release. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Ajay Devgn, and Shantanu Maheshwari. It chronicles the journey of Gangubai of Kamathipura, a real-life madam, who rose to be one of the most powerful figures in the Mumbai mafia. Alia played the titular role in the film.

Alia Bhatt will also be seen in 'RRR', 'Brahmastra', 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Darlings' and 'Jee Le Zaraa'.