Alec Baldwin returning to acting post Rust tragedy with comedy movie Hollywood Heist

Actor-producer Alec Baldwin is all set to play a fictionalised version of himself in an upcoming comedy caper called Hollywood Heist, reported Deadline. The film, directed by Mike Hatton in his debut, also stars Nick Cannon, Tara Reid, Paul Sloan, Til Schweiger, and Mickey Rourke in major roles. The news comes in the wake of the resumption of Rust's filming. The filming was halted due to the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021. A bullet was fired by Alec Baldwin on the Bonanza City, New Mexico set of the movie. It hit Hutchins and writer-director Joel Souza. While Souza survived his injuries, Hutchins did not. Baldwin has maintained that he did not know the gun was loaded with real bullets.

Recently, a judge presiding over the wrongful death lawsuit involving Baldwin and others associated with the fatal film set shooting has decided to keep the terms of the proposed settlement agreement confidential.

Hutchins' widower Matthew Hutchins is serving as an executive producer. Meanwhile, Baldwin and the film's armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are still facing voluntary manslaughter charges, and may incur a fine of $5000 and imprisonment of 18 years.

Souza will return, while Bianca Cline has assumed the cinematography duties. The film, which is a western, stars Baldwin, Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher, and Jensen Ackles.

The plot of Hollywood Heist centers around a Hollywood agent (Cannon), who is determined to secure the services of an A-list actor (Baldwin). In order to convince Baldwin to sign on to his project, Cannon recounts the story of a movie producer (Hatton) and his washed-up movie star friend (Sloan). Together, Hatton and Sloan must race against the clock to save their latest production after the project's bank account is emptied by a thief. This leads to a frenzied series of negotiations with famous actors, drug lords, and even death itself.

