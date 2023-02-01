Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' case

Actor Alec Baldwin was reportedly on the phone during firearms training on the sets of 'Rust'. The actor was charged with involuntary manslaughter in court on Tuesday for a 2021 incident where he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on sets of 'Rust'.



Santa Fe's District Attorney's Office accused the actor of "many instances of extremely reckless acts".

Halyna Hutchins died on the set of Rust in New Mexico after Baldwin allegedly fired a prop gun. The film's armourer has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter along with Baldwin.

The court released documents on Tuesday detailing the charges. The first judgement came in on January 19 and the investigation in the case portrays a chaotic set with a reckless approach to gun safety.

According to Robert Shilling, a special investigator for the district attorney's office, Baldwin was 'distracted' talking to family members on his mobile phone during training on how to operate the prop gun. Shilling cites the incident as a probable cause for the later fatal shooting.



If Baldwin had performed mandatory safety checks with armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and not pointed the gun at Hutchins, the "tragedy would not have occurred", Shilling stated.



"This reckless deviation from known standards and practice and protocol directly caused the fatal shooting," he said.

"Baldwin knew the first rule of gun safety is never point a gun at someone you don't intend on shooting," Shilling added.



Former '30 Rock' star Baldwin has repeatedly said he was told by the crew that the gun was not loaded and that he did not pull the trigger.

Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas has vowed to beat the charge, which he called a "terrible miscarriage of justice."

Lawyers for Gutierrez-Reed said Tuesday that prosecutors had "completely misunderstood the facts" and had "reached the wrong conclusions."

"We will fight these charges and expect that a jury will find Hannah not guilty," said Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion.

Separately, 'Rust' assistant director Dave Halls, who handed Baldwin the weapon and told him it was "cold" -- industry speak for safe -- pleaded no contest to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

His plea agreement will be made public after a judge's approval.

Baldwin, a co-producer of the movie, and Gutierrez-Reed have both been charged with two alternative counts of manslaughter, each involving different levels of negligence.