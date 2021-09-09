After 'Loki', Owen Wilson collaborates with Disney once again for 'The Haunted Mansion'

'Loki' star Owen Wilson is once again headed to Disney as he is set to star in the studio's new film adaptation of the popular theme park ride 'The Haunted Mansion'.

The actor joins previously announced cast members Tiffany Haddish and LaKeith Stanfield in the production that is described as an ensemble in nature. According to The Hollywood Reporter, story details are being kept in the dark, but it is known that the film will follow a family that moves into the titular mansion.

Justin Simien, known for 'Dear White People' and 'Bad Hair', will direct the latest version from Katie Dippold's script. "The Haunted Mansion" is based on the spooky theme park ride which first opened at Disneyland in 1969.

It took guests through a terrifying manor filled with ghosts, ghouls and various other undead residents. It was also one of the only attractions in which Disney employees were encouraged not to smile. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are attached to produce the film through their Rideback banner.

Nick Reynolds of Rideback will serve as executive producer. Shooting is expected to begin next month in Atlanta. The amusement park attraction was previously used to develop a 2003 family-friendly horror-comedy film 'The Haunted Mansion', starring Eddie Murphy.

'Jungle Cruise' was the studio's recent hit that was also based on a theme park attraction. Disney recently greenlit a sequel for the film, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Disney is also developing films on other popular rides like Space Mountain and Town of Terror.

Wilson most recently starred as Mobius, a middle manager who works with Tom Hiddleston's lord of mischief in 'Loki', the Marvel series on Disney's streamer Disney Plus.

The actor will next be seen in 'The French Dispatch', directed by his frequent collaborator Wes Anderson. He has also finished shooting the romantic comedy 'Marry Me', also starring Jennifer Lopez.