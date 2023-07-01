After Arnold, Netflix to make documentary on Sylvester Stallone called Sly
Netflix is set to make a documentary that explores the illustrious career of Sylvester Stallone, one of the greatest action stars in history. Titled Sly, this upcoming project aims to provide an in-depth profile of Stallone, delving into the various aspects of his life and career that have captivated audiences worldwide. The announcement of the documentary comes on the heels of Netflix's successful rollout of another documentary series titled Arnold, which focuses on Stallone's long-time friend and former box office rival, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Thom Zimny, known for his work on the highly acclaimed production Springsteen on Broadway, the documentary promises to offer a comprehensive and intimate look into Stallone's journey as an actor, writer, director, and producer.
Zimny's expertise in capturing the essence of renowned personalities and their stories heightens expectations for the quality and authenticity of Stallone's documentary. Scheduled for release in November, Sly aims to showcase Stallone's remarkable contributions to the film industry over the past five decades. From his breakthrough role as Rocky Balboa in the eponymous boxing franchise to his portrayal of the relentless soldier John Rambo and his involvement in creating the explosive action ensemble series, The Expendables, Stallone's impact on pop culture is undeniable.
The documentary's official description reads, “For nearly 50 years, Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables."
It continues, "This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.”
