Actor with Dwarfism Criticises Hugh Grant's Oompa-Loompa Casting in Wonka: They've enlarged his head...

An actor with dwarfism has expressed his dissatisfaction with the casting of Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa in the upcoming Warner Bros film Wonka, which stars Timothée Chalamet as the titular character. In a recent interview with the BBC, George Coppen says he is voicing the concerns of many actors with dwarfism, stating that they often feel excluded from the industry they love. The 26-year-old performer, known for roles in Disney+'s Willow series and Netflix's The School for Good and Evil, said that actors with dwarfism should be considered for everyday roles in dramas and soaps, but unfortunately, those opportunities are not being presented to them.

George Coppen is not happy about Hugh Jackman's casting as an Oompa-Loompa in Wonka

He said, “A lot of people, myself included, argue that dwarfs should be offered everyday roles in dramas and soaps, but we aren’t getting offered those roles. One door is being closed, but they have forgotten to open the next one.”

"They’ve enlarged his head so his head looks bigger. [I thought,] ‘what the hell have you done to him’?” added Coppen.

The film's recently released trailer had revealed Jackman's Oompa-Loompa, who is seen trapped in a glass case.

What is Wonka all about?

Wonka, directed by Paul King, serves as a prequel to the 1971 classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, based on Roald Dahl's 1964 novel of the same name. Chalamet plays Wonka as a young and peculiar chocolatier, who is exploring his early days in the world of confectionery.

In addition to Chalamet and Jackman, the film boasts a star-studded supporting cast including Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Tom Davis, and Olivia Colman.

Who are Oompa-Loompas?

In the writings of Dahl, Oompa-Loompas are small, orange-skinned, and dark-haired creatures who come from Loompaland, a faraway land. They are known for their exceptional skills as workers and are particularly skilled in the art of making chocolate and other confections. In the original story, the Oompa-Loompas worked in Willy Wonka's secretive and magical chocolate factory.

Wonka release date

Wonka releases on December 15.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE