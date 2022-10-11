'A Haunting in Venice' to star Kenneth Branagh, Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan and more

Renowned filmmaker and actor Kenneth Branagh's third effort in the Hercule Poirot films, which is based on Agatha Christie novels, 'A Haunting in Venice' is set to have an ensemble cast. 20th Century Studios recently announced the names of the actors who have been cast for the much-awaited film. And, it includes Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarico.

The supernatural thriller film is being headlined by Branagh, who is supposed to reprise his role as Poirot. More details about the film are yet to be revealed. For now, we just know that the film is set in post-WWII Venice and it follows another mystery featuring the celebrated sleuth Poirot.

Inspired by Christie's 'Hallowe’en Party', the movie will show now-retired and living in self-imposed exile Poirot reluctantly attending a séance at a haunted palazzo. When one of the guests gets murdered there, he is once again forced to find out who did it.

"This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise," Branagh said. "Based on a complex, little-known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences."

"We are enormously privileged to continue our long collaboration with the incomparable Sir Kenneth Branagh and couldn’t be more excited by the bold new creative direction Ken, Michael, and the rest of the filmmaking team have taken with this latest film," president of 20th Century Studios Steve Asbell shared. "We also remain grateful to James Prichard and the rest of our friends at Agatha Christie, Ltd., for their partnership and for once again entrusting us with, as Poirot modestly calls himself, ‘probably the greatest detective in the world.’"

Other than Branagh, the team of creatives from the first two films of the Poirot franchise will return for the third film too. This includes producer Judy Hofflund, screenwriter Michael Green and executive producers Louise Killin and James Prichard.

The film's production will begin in November this year. It's supposed to be shot at Pinewood Studios in London and in Venice.

The film will hit theatres in 2023.