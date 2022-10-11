Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set major couple goals at friend's wedding, see photos

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently attended a wedding together. To give a glimpse of their outing, the Bollywood-cum-Hollywood actress posted a series of photos on her official Instagram handle on Monday. And, fans cannot stop gushing.

Dressed in a red risque outfit, PeeCee flaunted curly hair and ultra-glam makeup look. Nick, on the other hand, sported a grey suit with a white shirt.

The post's caption read, "To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it. Also @tialouwho and @cavanaughjames damn! I missed y’all!" Take a look!



Their fans left compliments in the comment section. One fan wrote, "The most beautiful couple." Another commented, "Don’t let someone dim your light, simply because it’s shining in their eyes."

Coming to their professional fronts, Priyanka will next be seen in the Russo Brothers-backed spy thriller series 'Citadel'. She will also play a pivotal role in 'It's All Coming Back To Me' alongside Sam Heughan. And, she is finally working on another Bollywood project after the success of 'The Sky Is Pink'. She is all set to team up with Farhan Akhtar for 'Jee Le Zaraa', which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Nick recently gave a performance at Global Citizen Festival along with Jonas Brothers.