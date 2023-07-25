13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman exposes shockingly low first season earnings amid Hollywood strikes

In the midst of an ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, actors are taking to social media to voice their concerns over the meager earnings they receive from film and TV productions along with disappointing streaming residuals. The latest actor to shed light on this issue is Tommy Dorfman, who shot to fame with her role as Ryan Shaver in the first two seasons of Netflix's popular series 13 Reasons Why.

Taking to Threads, Dorfman shared the astonishingly low amount she earned for her work on the show's debut season. The disclosed figure was a mere $29,953.24, prior to deducting agency and manager fees (20 per cent) and taxes. These earnings were spread across eight episodes, requiring six months of dedicated effort.

"My earnings for the entire first season of 13 Reasons Why were $29,953.24 prior to agency and manager fees (20%) and taxes. 8 episodes over six months," Dorfman wrote.

She added, "I did all of the promos and had KEY ART for this show, flew round trip from NYC to SF to shoot for every episode, was kept for days without pay/working. I barely qualified for insurance. Within the first 28 days of release, the show’s season 1 garnered a total of 476 million view hours. This is why we strike. @sagaftra."

Dorfman's candid disclosure echoes the sentiments of numerous actors who are now publicly advocating for fair compensation practices in the entertainment industry. Earlier this month, Mandy Moore, renowned for her role in This Is Us, expressed dismay over receiving meagre checks as little as a single penny or 81 cents for the show's streaming deal with Hulu.

Sean Gunn, too, recently came out and told The Hollywood Reporter that he received minimal residuals from the Warner Bros. Discovery-produced Gilmore Girls.

As the SAG-AFTRA strike continues, the outcry for fair compensation and increased transparency in the industry grows louder. Dorfman's revelation serves as a powerful catalyst, prompting industry leaders and labour representatives to engage in crucial negotiations. The hope remains that this united effort will lead to transformative change, providing actors the equitable remuneration they deserve for their invaluable contributions to the world of entertainment.

