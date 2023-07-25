Who is Tori Kelly? Grammy Awards winner rushed to hospital after collapsing; doctors find blood clots

Tori Kelly reportedly got hospitalised on Sunday night and is being treated for blood clots. According to TMZ, she collapsed while she was out with friends in downtown Los Angeles. Sources informed the outlet that the 30-year-old singer was “out for a while”.

The ‘Nobody Love’ singer was out with her friends on Sunday night for dinner, when she fainted. As per TMZ’s report, Kelly’s friends then took her to Cedars-Sinai which is one of America’s premier hospitals.

Kelly’s diagnosis

The report also highlights that Tori is admitted to the ICU. Doctors have found blood clots in her legs and her lungs, and reportedly her situation is “serious”.

Kelly is a notable singer who won Grammys in 2019 for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song. She is known for her songs such as ‘Nobody Love’, ‘Dear No One’, ‘Hallelujah’ and ‘Don’t You Worry ’Bout a Thing’. She released her latest song by the name of ‘missin u’.

Kelly was planning her music tour

In March, the singer-songwriter spoke to People magazine and talked about her plans to tour.

“I miss touring so much. I was actually on a world tour right as Covid-19 was happening, and it was heartbreaking to have to cancel that. Since then, I haven't been able to tour,” she said.

“That's one of the most exciting things I'm looking forward to. I can't give any details or anything yet, but I cannot wait just to see fans again and belt out these songs with them," Kelly said of touring.

Tori Kelly: From YouTuber to Grammys winner

Tori Kelly first gained recognition after posting videos on YouTube as a teenager and made it through to Hollywood Week on the ninth season of American Idol in 2010. She then independently released her self-produced debut EP in 2012, Handmade Songs by Tori Kelly.

She was nominated for Best New Artist at the 58th Grammy Awards and voiced Meena in the animated film Sing (2016). Her second studio album Hiding Place (2018) peaked at number 35 on the Billboard 200 chart and received two Grammy Awards, for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song, respectively

As news of her hospitalization spreads, fans, peers, and the music community rally in support, sending their thoughts and well-wishes for her prompt and full recovery.

