Jung Kook's latest song Seven rules at number 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Great news for BTS fans as Jung Kook’s first solo single titled “Seven” jumped to number 1 position on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart. This was a feat previously held by fellow BTS member Jimin for his song “Like Crazy”.

Following him closely is country star Jason Aldeanm who has positioned himself at number 2 with “Try That in a Small Town.” The deeply polarising song was able to ride a wave of headlines to a number 2 entry, even though it didn’t feature in on the list before this. Many think that the song might even have a shot at number 1 if it had picked up earlier in streams and downloads.

The song also debuted at number 1 on Billboard’s Country Songs chart.

On another note, the Billboard 200 album chart has no competition for the second week of Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).” Even though the song is a re-recorded song, it looks like a blockbuster.

Jung Kook’s “Seven” and Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” has displaced Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” out of the number 1 spot after a 14-week run there.

